Tele2 Q3 earnings rise as revenue dips, may seek to add fixed connectivity in Baltic region

Tuesday 20 October 2020 | 10:41 CET | News
Tele2 has announced a 3 percent drop in organic revenue in the third quarter to 30 September, mainly caused by lower termination rates charged between operators. Underlying EBITDAaL increased by 2 percent organically thanks to a strong performance in the Baltic region, where Tele2 may seek to add fixed connectivity, and to cost savings. The Swedish B2B segment suffers from insufficient profitability, it said.

Group Q3 revenue fell to SEK 6.64 billion from SEK 6.85 billion a year earlier, down 3 percent on an organic basis, mainly caused by lower termination rates charged between operators. Equipment revenue declined in the Swedish consumer segment because of delayed phone launches, but grew in the Baltic region.

Group end-user service revenue (EUSR) declined by 2 percent to SEK 4.89 billion from SEK 5.02 billion because of "headwinds" related to Covid-19 and international roaming in particular, as well as mobile prepaid and premium-TV.  

Operating profit rose to SEK 1.58 billion from SEK 1.37 billion.  Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and leases (EBITDAaL) improved by 2 percent to SEK 2.51 billion from SEK 2.47 billion in Q3 2019. Tele2 estimates that the effect of Covid-19 on underlying EBITDAaL was SEK 100 million.

Capital expenditure excluding spectrum and leases expanded to SEK 654 million from SEK 505 million. Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 1.86 billion from SEK 1.96 billion. Net profit grew to SEK 1.22 billion from SEK 1.04 billion and earnings per share (EPS) after dilution to SEK 1.76 from SEK 1.50.

Kjell Johnson, who took over as Tele2 CEO on 15 September, said the main growth engines are the Swedish consumer segment and the Baltic markets. There is strong operational momentum and growth in the Baltic region, and Tele2 may look into different opportunities to add fixed connectivity to its Baltic portfolio.

In the Baltic region, EUSR rose by 7 percent organically to SEK 770 million from SEK 738 million a year earlier, with all three countries contributing. Following the lockdown in the spring, commercial activities are now back on track, and Tele2 has successfully monetised data through its more-for-more strategy in Q3.

Swedish EUSR dropped to SEK 4.02 billion from SEK 4.17 billion. The Swedish business segment is characterised by complex solutions with insufficient profitability, which will take time to change, said Johnson. B2B EUSR in Sweden decreased by 8 percent to SEK 940 million from SEK 1.02 billion amid price pressure in a competitive market. Loss of roaming revenue and decline in legacy fixed services added to the headwind. Swedish business RGUs fell by 4,000 from Q2 to 936,000 on 30 September. B2B mobile ASPU excluding IoT declined to SEK 139 from SEK 161 a year earlier.

The Swedish consumer division, which includes the Com Hem fixed line operator, suffered a 2 percent drop in EUSR to SEK 3.08 billion from SEK 3.16 billion. Mobile postpaid EUSR rose 3 percent despite loss of roaming, and fixed broadband EUSR grew 6 percent thanks to a larger number of revenue-generating units (RGUs) and pricing. This was offset by mobile prepaid and digital TV, where the decline was elevated because of coronavirus.

Tele2 Sweden’s consumer division ended the third quarter with 2.98 million mobile RGUs, with a net intake of 49,000 since 30 June. Its number of fixed line customers fell by 2,000 from Q2 to 2.14 million but the addressable footprint expanded by 30,000 to 3.41 million. At the end of the quarter, it had 255,000 FMC customers. Swedish mobile ASPU was SEK 165 compared with SEK 163 in Q3 2019 and fixed line ASPU dropped to SEK 225 from SEK 232.

Tele2 gave guidance that group full-year EBITDAaL is expected to be roughly flat compared with 2019, assuming a coronavirus impact of SEK 70 million to SEK 90 million in the fourth quarter. In the medium term, it predicts low single-digit growth in EUSR and Mid-single digit growth in underlying EBITDAaL. It foresees annual capex excluding spectrum and leasing assets of SEK 2.8–3.3 billion during the roll-out of 5G and Remote-PHY.


