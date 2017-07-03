Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telecom Argentina to phase out Fibertel and Cablevision brands

Monday 4 October 2021 | 10:44 CET | News
Telecom Argentina has announced plans to phase out its Fibertel and Cablevision brands as part of a move to integrate its entire operation into just three business brands, namely Personal, Flow and Telecom. The operator's new institutional visual identity will result in the absorption of fibre brands Fibertel and Fibertel Lite into its mobile brand Personal, which will now encompass all mobile, fixed broadband and convergent connectivity services as well as the company's Personal Pay digital wallet.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Cablevision / Fibertel / Telecom Argentina
Countries: Argentina
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Personal tops Argentina mobile speed ranking in Q2
Published 17 Sep 2021 13:41 CET | Argentina
Mobile operator Personal (Telecom Argentina) continued providing Argentina's fastest mobile network during the second quarter of ...

Court dismisses Telefonica Argentina appeal against price controls
Published 13 Sep 2021 10:45 CET | Argentina
An Argentinian court has dismissed legal action brought by Telefonica against the government's plans to prevent what it regards ...

Telecom Argentina sales fall 9.5% year-on-year in Q2
Published 09 Aug 2021 10:21 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina reported consolidated revenue of ARS 88.43 billion in the second quarter of 2021, down 9.5 percent from the ...

Telecom Argentina agrees video rights deal with eOne
Published 02 Jul 2021 14:00 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina said it has signed an agreement with Entertainment One (eOne), the entertainment studio division of Hasbro, to ...

Personal Argentina and Fibertel introduce free 'Wifi Pass' bundles
Published 20 May 2021 11:32 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina announced the launch of a promotion giving customers subscribed to its mobile brand Personal and its fibre ...

Telecom Argentina revenues down another 8% in Q1, adds 363,000 mobile subs
Published 11 May 2021 09:44 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina reported consolidated revenues of ARS 82.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021, down 7.8 percent year-on-year ...

FiberCorp adds IBM device management service to security offer
Published 03 May 2021 11:53 CET | Argentina
Business-oriented Argentinian ISP FiberCorp (Telecom Argentina) has again joined forces with IBM to launch its security-focused ...

Telecom Argentina FY revenues drop 7% to ARS 302 bln, postpay subs up 315,00
Published 10 Mar 2021 09:58 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina reported consolidated revenues of ARS 301.6 billion in 2020, down 6.5 percent year-on-year after adjusting for ...

Telecom Argentina activates first 5G sites in Buenos Aires and Rosario
Published 08 Feb 2021 11:02 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina said it switched on the country's first 5G network after activating a total of 10 antennas in the cities of ...

Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge operations
Published 03 Jul 2017 08:35 CET | Argentina
Telecom Argentina and cable TV provider Cablevision have announced a deal to merge their operations with a view to moving into ...





Related Info

Personal tops Argentina mobile speed ranking in Q2
17 Sep | Argentina | News
Court dismisses Telefonica Argentina appeal against price controls
13 Sep | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina sales fall 9.5% year-on-year in Q2
9 Aug | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina agrees video rights deal with eOne
2 Jul | Argentina | News
Personal Argentina and Fibertel introduce free 'Wifi Pass' bundles
20 May | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina revenues down another 8% in Q1, adds 363,000 mobile subs
11 May | Argentina | News
FiberCorp adds IBM device management service to security offer
3 May | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina FY revenues drop 7% to ARS 302 bln, postpay subs up 315,00
10 Mar | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina activates first 5G sites in Buenos Aires and Rosario
8 Feb | Argentina | News
Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge operations
3 Jul 2017 | Argentina | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now