Telecom Egypt plans to launch Hybrid African Ring Path subsea system by 2023

Wednesday 3 March 2021 | 10:19 CET | News
Telecom Egypt has announced plans to launch the Hybrid African Ring Path (HARP) by 2023. The new subsea system will outline the African continent, forming the shape of a harp. It will connect coastal and landlocked African countries to Europe using the company's widespread terrestrial and subsea infrastructure.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telecom Egypt
Countries: Egypt
