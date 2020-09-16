Edition: International
Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group agree new dividend policy at Vodafone Egypt

Monday 7 June 2021 | 14:47 CET | News
Telecom Egypt (TE) and Vodafone Group have signed a modified shareholders' agreement over their joint venture Vodafone Egypt. It includes changes to the Vodafone Egypt (VFE) dividend policy, whereby VFE will pay a one-time dividend of EGP 10 billion to its shareholders during the 2021 calendar year, EGP 2 billion of which was paid in March. The parties have also agreed on a minimum dividend payout ratio of 60 percent of free cash flow in future.

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Egypt / Vodafone / Vodafone Egypt / Vodafone Group
Countries: Egypt
