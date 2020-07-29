Edition: International
Telefonica and Microsoft team up on private 5G for industrial use

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 11:49 CET | News
Telefonica said its Telefonica Tech digital business holding company has partnered with Microsoft to jointly develop and offer private 5G connectivity and on-premises edge computing services for the industrial sector. The collaboration agreement will see the companies integrate their 5G private industrial connectivity and on-premise edge computing capabilities to offer end-to-end services to companies who want to implement demanding industrial use cases over high capacity, secure and reliable private networks.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
