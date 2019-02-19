Telefonica extends Open RAN 4G and 5G partner ecosystem, to launch trials this year

In a statement, the Spanish operator said this latest collaboration comprises the necessary design and developments, integration efforts, operational procedures and testing activities required to materialise Open RAN in its networks. The partners intend to focus on developing Distributed Units (DUs) that implement part of the baseband radio functions using the FlexRAN software reference platform and Intel Xeon processor-based servers, appropriate Remote Radio Units (RRUs) connected through open interfaces based on O-RAN fronthaul specification and software to manage the connectivity in an open Cloud RAN architecture.
Telefonica said DUs and RRUs will be designed with 5G-ready capabilities, meaning they can work in either 4G or 5G mode by means of a remote software upgrade. It will be testing the 4G and 5G hardware and software components in the lab and in the field this year, integrating an Open RAN model as part of its UNICA Next virtualisation programme.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions