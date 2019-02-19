Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telefonica extends Open RAN 4G and 5G partner ecosystem, to launch trials this year

Wednesday 18 March 2020 | 11:01 CET | News
Telefonica has announced an agreement to collaborate with Altiostar, Gigatera Communications, Intel, Supermicro and Xilinx to boost the development of Open RAN technologies in 4G and 5G. The company also said it intends to launch vendor-neutral 4G and 5G Open RAN trials in UK, Germany, Spain and Brazil this year.

In a statement, the Spanish operator said this latest collaboration comprises the necessary design and developments, integration efforts, operational procedures and testing activities required to materialise Open RAN in its networks. The partners intend to focus on developing Distributed Units (DUs) that implement part of the baseband radio functions using the FlexRAN software reference platform and Intel Xeon processor-based servers, appropriate Remote Radio Units (RRUs) connected through open interfaces based on O-RAN fronthaul specification and software to manage the connectivity in an open Cloud RAN architecture.

Telefonica said DUs and RRUs will be designed with 5G-ready capabilities, meaning they can work in either 4G or 5G mode by means of a remote software upgrade. It will be testing the 4G and 5G hardware and software components in the lab and in the field this year, integrating an Open RAN model as part of its UNICA Next virtualisation programme.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altiostar / Intel / Telefonica / Xilinx
Countries: Spain / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telecom Infra Project expands OpenRAN, DCSG trials, announces new RRU, router plans
Published 25 Feb 2020 17:46 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project has announced new trials of its open network specifications as well progress among vendors and ...

Telefonica latest to invest in Altiostar's Open RAN technology
Published 17 Oct 2019 15:15 CET | World
Telefonica announced that its corporate venture vehicle Telefonica Innovation Ventures (TIV) has become the latest investor in ...

Telefonica and Facebook launch IpT Peru wholesale rural operator
Published 25 Feb 2019 08:56 CET | Peru
Telefonica has announced at MWC 2019 that it has joined forces with Facebook, IDB Invest and CAF (Development Bank of Latin ...

O-RAN Alliance releases fronthaul specs, plans PoC demos at MWC
Published 19 Feb 2019 16:33 CET | World
The O-RAN Alliance announced that it will be releasing its first Open Fronthaul Specifications, comprised of control, user, ...





Related Info

Telecom Infra Project expands OpenRAN, DCSG trials, announces new RRU, router plans
25 Feb | World | News
Telefonica latest to invest in Altiostar's Open RAN technology
17 Oct 2019 | World | News
Telefonica and Facebook launch IpT Peru wholesale rural operator
25 Feb 2019 | Peru | News
O-RAN Alliance releases fronthaul specs, plans PoC demos at MWC
19 Feb 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Bezeq Q4 2019
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2019-Q4
25 Mar Micron Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now