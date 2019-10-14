Telefonica Germany grows Q3 revenue and profits slightly, mobile postpaid base up 5%

Telefonica Germany saw its revenues increase by 0.4 percent year-on-year in Q3 2020 to EUR 1.87 billion thanks to high customer interest, especially in mobile tariffs of the core brand O2 and fixed-network offers, and with sustained trends in mobile service revenue (MSR) and fixed revenue. Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose OIBDA rose by 0.8 percent to EUR 595 million.
The mobile business saw a slight decrease of 0.4 percent to EUR 1.67 billion in Q3. Mobile service revenues remained flat at EUR 1.36 billion while handset revenues decreased by 2.1 percent to EUR 311 million. Revenues in the fixed business jumped by 6.7 percent in the third quarter of this year, year-on-year, to EUR 198 million.
Based on these results, the company confirmed its outlook for the 2020 fiscal year, expecting year-on-year flat to slightly positive revenues, broadly stable to slightly positive OIBDA and a Capex to sale ratio in the range of 17-18 percent. The Capex sale ratio stood at 13.5 percent in the third quarter.
The company said it is making steady progress with LTE roll-out and its 5G network has gone live, with some Capex shift within the current investment programme. It is continuously monitoring Covid-19 impact on business operations. Operating cash flow rose year-on-year in Q3 to EUR 724 million and free cash flow grew to EUR 380 million. Net profit improved from a negative EUR 24 million in the third quarter last year to a positive EUR 390 million in Q3 this year.
Mobile customer accesses reached 44 million, driven by 4.8 percent growth year-on-year of the mobile postpaid ex-M2M base, which increased to 23.1 million accesses. Mobile postpaid posted 261,000 net additions in Q3. As a result, mobile postpaid accounted for 52.6 percent of the company's total mobile base, up 1.9 percentage points year-on-year. M2M accesses reached 1.4 million at the end of September, up 15.0 percent year-on-year. The mobile prepaid base declined by 3.9 percent year-on-year to 19.5 million, reflecting seasonality as well as the ongoing prepaid-to-contract migration trends in the German market. Mobile prepaid posted 208,000 net additions in Q3.
The LTE customer base climbed to 26.6 million as of 30 September, up 27.4 percent year-on-year, driven by sustained demand for high-speed mobile data services. LTE penetration across the base reached 62.4 percent, up 13.1 percentage points year-on-year, while LTE penetration in postpaid continues to be high at around 76 percent.
The fixed broadband customer base stood at 2.3 million accesses at the end of September, up 2.7 percent year-on-year thanks to a 8.8 percent increase year-on-year of the VDSL customer base to 1.8 million. VDSL customers now represent 78 percent of the fixed broadband base. In 3Q 2020, fixed broadband registered 6,000 net additions in a low-churn environment driven by continued strong demand for VDSL, with 34,000 net additions in Q3.
