Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica Germany grows Q3 revenue and profits slightly, mobile postpaid base up 5%

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 10:07 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Telefonica Germany saw its revenues increase by 0.4 percent year-on-year in Q3 2020 to EUR 1.87 billion thanks to high customer interest, especially in mobile tariffs of the core brand O2 and fixed-network offers, and with sustained trends in mobile service revenue (MSR) and fixed revenue. Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose OIBDA rose by 0.8 percent to EUR 595 million.

The mobile business saw a slight decrease of 0.4 percent to EUR 1.67 billion in Q3. Mobile service revenues remained flat at EUR 1.36 billion while handset revenues decreased by 2.1 percent to EUR 311 million. Revenues in the fixed business jumped by 6.7 percent in the third quarter of this year, year-on-year, to EUR 198 million.

Based on these results, the company confirmed its outlook for the 2020 fiscal year, expecting year-on-year flat to slightly positive revenues, broadly stable to slightly positive OIBDA and a Capex to sale ratio in the range of 17-18 percent. The Capex sale ratio stood at 13.5 percent in the third quarter.

The company said it is making steady progress with LTE roll-out and its 5G network has gone live, with some Capex shift within the current investment programme. It is continuously monitoring Covid-19 impact on business operations. Operating cash flow rose year-on-year in Q3 to EUR 724 million and free cash flow grew to EUR 380 million. Net profit improved from a negative EUR 24 million in the third quarter last year to a positive EUR 390 million in Q3 this year.  

Mobile customer accesses reached 44 million, driven by 4.8 percent growth year-on-year of the mobile postpaid ex-M2M base, which increased to 23.1 million accesses. Mobile postpaid posted 261,000 net additions in Q3. As a result, mobile postpaid accounted for 52.6 percent of the company's total mobile base, up 1.9 percentage points year-on-year. M2M accesses reached 1.4 million at the end of September, up 15.0 percent year-on-year. The mobile prepaid base declined by 3.9 percent year-on-year to 19.5 million, reflecting seasonality as well as the ongoing prepaid-to-contract migration trends in the German market. Mobile prepaid posted 208,000 net additions in Q3.

The LTE customer base climbed to 26.6 million as of 30 September, up 27.4 percent year-on-year, driven by sustained demand for high-speed mobile data services. LTE penetration across the base reached 62.4 percent, up 13.1 percentage points year-on-year, while LTE penetration in postpaid continues to be high at around 76 percent.

The fixed broadband customer base stood at 2.3 million accesses at the end of September, up 2.7 percent year-on-year thanks to a 8.8 percent increase year-on-year of the VDSL customer base to 1.8 million. VDSL customers now represent 78 percent of the fixed broadband base. In 3Q 2020, fixed broadband registered 6,000 net additions in a low-churn environment driven by continued strong demand for VDSL, with 34,000 net additions in Q3.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: O2 / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica Germany growth slows in Q2 but confirms outlook for 2020

Published 29 Jul 2020 09:38 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said its revenues increased by 0.3 percent year-on-year in Q2 to EUR 1.79 billion, impacted by the Covid-19 ...

Telefonica meets FY growth targets, sees stable results in 2020
Published 20 Feb 2020 08:28 CET | Spain
Telefonica reported annual revenues up 3.2 percent on an organic basis and OIBDA rose 1.9 percent, meeting the company's outlook ...

Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
Published 11 Dec 2019 10:53 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland announced plans to lower its dividend in order to increase network investment over the next two years. The ...

Telefonica signs up Goldman Sachs to handle sale of towers portfolio - report
Published 14 Oct 2019 08:58 CET | Spain
Telefonica has hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser for the proposed sale of around 50,000 sites not owned by its ...





Related Info

Telefonica Germany growth slows in Q2 but confirms outlook for 2020
29 Jul | Germany | News
Telefonica meets FY growth targets, sees stable results in 2020
20 Feb | Spain | News
Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
11 Dec 2019 | Germany | News
Telefonica signs up Goldman Sachs to handle sale of towers portfolio - report
14 Oct 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct GSMA Thrive North America
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
28 Oct Wireless Global Congress
29 Oct Comcast Q3 2020
29 Oct Veon Q3 2020
29 Oct NTT Docomo fiscal Q2
29 Oct Fortinet Q3 2020
29 Oct Corning Q3 2020
29 Oct Spotify Q3 2020
29 Oct CyrusOne Q3 2020
29 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
29 Oct Digital Realty Q3 2020
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telefonica Q3 2020
29 Oct HKBN FY results
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Ribbon Communications Q3
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Dasan Zhone Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
29 Oct Apple fiscal Q4
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telesat Q3 2020
29 Oct Tucows Q3 2020
29 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now