Telefonica, Microsoft, Repsol lead Spanish industrial AI consortium

Tuesday 15 June 2021 | 14:41 CET | News
Telefonica has announced the creation of the first artificial intelligence (AI) consortium focused on the industrial sector in Spain. The grouping, dubbed IndesIA, is led by the operator and five other major companies – Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Tecnicas Reunidas and Microsoft – with more than 100 small and mid-sized businesses also in the process of joining, according to the founding members.

Categories: General
Companies: Microsoft / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
