Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact

Telefonica said Covid-19 was responsible for a 9 percentage point impact in the quarter, with store closures and other local lockdown measures prompting a 32.3 percent fall in handset sales and a 7.3 percent decline in service revenues. It added that an improvement in revenues was recorded in June, particularly in the prepaid segment, which grew 30 percent compared to April.
The unit’s total operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 14.5 percent to EUR 361 million in the April to June period, with the OIBDA margin declining 1.1 percentage points to 19.2 percent. OIBDA plunged 34.2 percent and 14.2 percent respectively in Peru and Chile due to Covid-19 impact and strong competition but grew 6.1 percent in Mexico due to savings generated by the mobile access deal with AT&T, which resulted in more efficient resource allocation. In Colombia, OIBDA fell 10.3 percent year on year but OIBDA-CapEx rose 4.1 percent in the quarter.
Telefonica’s total retail accesses throughout Latin America were down 7.1 percent year on year to 105.5 million on 30 June, with mobile accesses declining 6.4 percent to 88.8 million. The company said postpay accesses decreased fell 4.2 percent, impacted mainly by Argentina, but continued growing in Mexico (+8%) and Colombia (+6%). Prepay accesses throughout the region declined 7.9 percent to 63.7 million.
In the fixed line segment, the company's transformation towards fibre continued to progress thanks to co-investment deals with American Tower Company and Andean Tower Partners. Telefonica Hispam’s total fixed telephony customers fell 13.4 percent year on year to 8.26 million but "ultrabroadband" accesses were up 8.0 percent to 3.39 million, with FTTH accesses up 17.6 percent to 3.03 million thanks above all to strong growth in Chile and an improvement in Peru.
Telefonica said FTTH network deployment increased by 1.4 million homes year on year to reach 12.0 million premises passed throughout the region at the end of June, with a 28 percent uptake. Fibre rollout also boosted IPTV uptake, with accesses rising 106 percent year on year to 424,100, although total pay-TV accesses were down 9.1 percent to 2.89 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions