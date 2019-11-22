Edition: International
Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact

Thursday 30 July 2020 | 09:52 CET | News
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and weak local currencies in the second quarter of 2020, with revenues plunging 10.8 percent on an organic basis and 28.0 percent on a reported basis to EUR 1.89 billion, compared to EUR 2.61 billion a year earlier. The newly-combined Telefonica Hispam unit comprises all of Telefonica’s Latin American subsidiaries, with the exception of Brazil, and is being spun off as part of a wide-ranging restructuring plan announced last November.

Covid-19 impact eases in June

Telefonica said Covid-19 was responsible for a 9 percentage point impact in the quarter, with store closures and other local lockdown measures prompting a 32.3 percent fall in handset sales and a 7.3 percent decline in service revenues. It added that an improvement in revenues was recorded in June, particularly in the prepaid segment, which grew 30 percent compared to April.

OIBDA down 34% in Peru, up 6% in Mexico

The unit’s total operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 14.5 percent to EUR 361 million in the April to June period, with the OIBDA margin declining 1.1 percentage points to 19.2 percent. OIBDA plunged 34.2 percent and 14.2 percent respectively in Peru and Chile due to Covid-19 impact and strong competition but grew 6.1 percent in Mexico due to savings generated by the mobile access deal with AT&T, which resulted in more efficient resource allocation.  In Colombia, OIBDA fell 10.3 percent year on year but OIBDA-CapEx rose 4.1 percent in the quarter.

Telefonica’s total retail accesses throughout Latin America were down 7.1 percent year on year to 105.5 million on 30 June, with mobile accesses declining 6.4 percent to 88.8 million. The company said postpay accesses decreased fell 4.2 percent, impacted mainly by Argentina, but continued growing in Mexico (+8%) and Colombia (+6%). Prepay accesses throughout the region declined 7.9 percent to 63.7 million.

FTTH subs pass 3 mln

In the fixed line segment, the company's transformation towards fibre continued to progress thanks to co-investment deals with American Tower Company and Andean Tower Partners. Telefonica Hispam’s total fixed telephony customers fell 13.4 percent year on year to 8.26 million but "ultrabroadband" accesses were up 8.0 percent to 3.39 million, with FTTH accesses up 17.6 percent to 3.03 million thanks above all to strong growth in Chile and an improvement in Peru.

Telefonica said FTTH network deployment increased by 1.4 million homes year on year to reach 12.0 million premises passed throughout the region at the end of June, with a 28 percent uptake. Fibre rollout also boosted IPTV uptake, with accesses rising 106 percent year on year to 424,100, although total pay-TV accesses were down 9.1 percent to 2.89 million.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

