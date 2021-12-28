Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica unions approve new voluntary redundancies plan

Tuesday 28 December 2021 | 10:26 CET | News
Update: 28 December 2021 | 11:45 CET
Telefonica has signed a new restructuring plan with unions in Spain, after members of the two main unions, CCOO and UGT, approved the deal. As a result, an estimated 2,700 employees are expected to take voluntary redundancy, resulting in a one-time charge of EUR 1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Telefonica estimates the annual cost savings from the programme at EUR 230 million from 2023, with a positive effect on cash flow already from next year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

[28/12/2021 11:45- Update: Adds Telefonica statement with financial details.]

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica-vakbonden keuren plan voor vrijwillig ontslag voor 2.700 medewerkers in Spanje goed
Published 28 Dec 2021 15:37 CET | Spain
Telefonica heeft een nieuw herstructureringsplan getekend met vakbonden in Spanje, nadat leden van de twee belangrijkste ...

Telefonica Spain set to cut up to 2,980 jobs from February - union
Published 23 Dec 2021 10:21 CET | Spain
Telefonica has submitted a final offer to unions that could see the company reduce its Spanish workforce by a maximum of 2,982 ...

Telefonica Spain to cut 3,000 jobs via voluntary redundancies - union
Published 01 Dec 2021 10:05 CET | Spain
Telefonica is set to reduce its Spanish workforce by around 3,000 jobs through a new voluntary redundancy scheme, according to ...





Related Info

Telefonica-vakbonden keuren plan voor vrijwillig ontslag voor 2.700 medewerkers in Spanje goed
15:37 | Spain | News
Telefonica Spain set to cut up to 2,980 jobs from February - union
23 Dec | Spain | News
Telefonica Spain to cut 3,000 jobs via voluntary redundancies - union
1 Dec | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now