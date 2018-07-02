Edition: International
Broadband

Telenet starts talks with Fluvius on FTTH cooperation in Flanders

Monday 29 June 2020 | 10:00 CET | News

Belgian cable operator Telenet has started talks with the energy group Fluvius on working together to roll out FTTH in Flanders. Fluvius already started its own initiative in several cities to build a fibre network, while Telenet has upgraded its cable network to Docsis 3.1 with gigabit speeds. The companies said they expect the negotiations to last until 2021 and will not make any further statements until then. 

Fluvius said it has been in talks with various players to develop the Flemish broadband market, before deciding to negotiate with Telenet. It already started a pilot project in 2019 to bring fibre to 15,000 homes in five cities (Antwerp, Diksmuide, Ghent, Genk and Poperinge). 

Fluvius is deploying an open network, on which other providers deliver services. The company said it wants to maintain the concept of an open network, that serves people both in cities and outlying areas. 

Telenet said it shares Fluvius's ambition to build a network for the future. The talks with Fluvius are part of a strategy to focus on a combination of hybrid fibre coax and fibre-optic technology, the operator said.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fluvius / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

