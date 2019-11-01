Edition: International
Telenor establishes Nordic Hub led by Denmark CEO, Leinonen stays Head of Nordics

Tuesday 26 May 2020 | 12:16 CET | News

Telenor said it has established a Nordic Hub to develop areas such as 5G, IoT, and the business and SME segment throughout the company's Nordic markets. The operator recently merged its Asian clusters to form the Asia Unit and created Asia Hub on 01 May. Telenor Denmark CEO Jesper Hansen will become the Nordic Hub's chief operating officer (CCO) from 01 August but EVP Jukka Leinonen will remain Head of Nordics and CEO of DNA in Finland.

The company's Nordic CEOs will work with the Nordic Hub team to facilitate greater collaboration throughout the region. Leinonen said with a strong presence in the four Nordic markets, Telenor is pursuing growth opportunities by sharing best practice, pooling resources and scaling innovative products and services.

Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group, said with Leinonen leading "this united and collaborative force" and the establishment of Asia Unit and Asia Hub, Telenor aims to "ensure that we are fit for the future".

At Telenor Danmark, Hansen will be succeeded by Lars Thomsen, acting head of commercial affairs and strategy. Hansen leaves Telenor’s group executive management team

Anne Kvam, head of corporate affairs, likewise leaves  group executive management to take  responsibility for launching Telenor Group’s strategy and platform for its climate ambitions, announced at the Capital Market Day in March.

Brekke said Telenor will modify the group executive management structure with effect from 01 June to reflect a focused and streamlined organisation and support its ambitions for growth, modernisation and responsible business. The changes mean Telenor’s executive management will be 43 percent women, which exceeds its  35 percent target, and there will be three nationalities.

From 01 June, the executive management team will comprise Brekke as president and CEO Tone H Bachke as EVP and CFO, Cecilie B Heuch as EVP and chief people and sustainability officer, Ruza Sabanovic as EVP and chief technology officer, Jorgen CA Rostrup as EVP and head of Asia, Leinonen as EVP and Head of Nordics, and Petter Borre Furberg as EVP and CEO of Telenor Norway.


Categories: General
Companies: DNA / Telenor / Telenor Denmark / Telenor Norway
Countries: Norway / Scandinavia
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

