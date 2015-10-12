Telenor names new CEOs in Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh

Telenor has announced management changes across its Asian operations. The CEO of Telenor Myanmar, Sharad Mehrotra will be the new CEO of Thai operator Dtac, as Alexandra Reich leaves the company. In Bangladesh, deputy CEO and CMO of Grameenphone, Yasir Azman will take over the top job, as current CEO Michael Foley relocates to Africa, where his family is based.
Mehrotra, a long-time Telenor executive who also previously headed the Indian operations, will take over at Dtac from February. Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, currently Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Telenor Myanmar, will become acting CEO in Myanmar.
Reich served as Dtac CEO since 20 August 2018, replacing Lars-Aake Valdemar Norling to help lead the restructuring at the company. She is leaving the group to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
The changes in Bangladesh also take effect from 01 February. Azman will be the first Bangladeshi to lead Grameenphone. Foley is leaving Telenor after over five years with the group and previously serving as CEO of Telenor Pakistan.
