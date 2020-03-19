Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telenor unites Asian ops at hub in Singapore led by Rostrup as markets mature

Thursday 19 March 2020 | 09:36 CET | News

Telenor said it has appointed Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup to lead a unified Asian business from 01 May and named Tone H Bachke to succeed him as group CFO from the same date. Uniting the markets in Asia as a single unit will strengthen Telenor's focus on growth and modernisation and position it to capture opportunities in the region, it said. Bache moves to her role as CFO from her current position as head of group treasury.

Telenor group president and CEO Sigve Brekke said Asia remains a growth engine for the group. The development of the region has led to increasingly similar maturity levels across the markets, which has diminished many of the differences between Telenor’s two clusters.

Rostrup said there is great potential in bringing the Asian clusters together as one strong team. He will be based in a regional hub in Singapore and will work with the CEOs of the five Telenor companies in Asia.

From 01 May, Digi CEO Albern Murty and Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Khan will step out of their current roles as heads of the clusters "Developed Asia" and "Emerging Asia" in group executive management but will remain CEOs of their respective companies.

Brekke said Murty and Khan had been "vital" to the development of their clusters, and under their management, Telenor now has strong Asian leadership represented in its Asian markets.

Telenor currently has 176 million mobile subscribers in Asia and the region accounts for 53 percent of group revenues. Grameenphone in Bangladesh has Telenor's largest customer base at 76.5 million.

Turning to Rostrup’s successor as group CFO, the operator said Bachke has proven herself a strong and results-oriented leader. She has extensive experience in financial management and value creation, gained in several industries and top management at an international company.

The operator said it held an extensive internal and external search for the right CFO. Bachke has previously been CFO at Kistefos, CEO of Implenia Norge, and held various senior management positions at the Aker Group.

Bachke will be based at the Telenor Group headquarters in Fornebu. Telenor has now initiated the process of recruiting her replacement as head of group treasury.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Digi / DTAC / GrameenPhone / Telenor / Telenor Myanmar / Telenor Pakistan
Countries: Asia
::: add a comment

Comments

very informative..few years ago, they moved regional operation from SG to Bangkok Thailand to slash cost but now moving it back to SG. It is interesting.
Cedric Chang @ 19/3/2020 - 11:12


Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenor appoints procurement division head Revhaug as CEO at Telenor Myanmar
Published 13 Mar 2020 11:53 CET | Myanmar
Telenor Group said it has appointed Telenor Procurement Company (TPC) chief executive officer Jon Omund Revhaug as new CEO at ...

Telenor sets new targets for up to 2% service revenue growth, further cost reductions
Published 03 Mar 2020 12:13 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor is targeting subscription and traffic revenue growth between zero and 2 percent per year from 2020 to 2022, the operator ...

Bangladesh adds 40,000 mobile subscribers in January, internet user base declines
Published 02 Mar 2020 11:01 CET | Bangladesh
Bangladesh ended January 2020 with 165.61 million mobile phone subscribers, up from 165.57 million in December 2019, according to ...

Grameenphone appoints Hasib as CMO, Azman takes up CEO spot

Published 03 Feb 2020 15:01 CET | Bangladesh
Bangladeshi operator Grameenphone has appointed Sajjad Hasib as its chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Sajjad ...

Dtac's net profit jumps nearly 70% in 2019 on lower concession costs
Published 30 Jan 2020 09:19 CET | Thailand
Thai operator Total Access Communication (Dtac) saw its service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 grow 3.1 percent ...

Telenor Pakistan adds 1 mln subscribers in Q4
Published 29 Jan 2020 12:58 CET | Pakistan
Telenor Pakistan posted revenues of NOK 1.48 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from NOK 1.77 billion in the year-earlier ...

Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:52 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor has increased its dividend by 4 percent to NOK 8.7 per share, despite a drop in net profit over the past year due to ...

Telenor names new CEOs in Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:50 CET | Bangladesh
Telenor has announced management changes across its Asian operations. The CEO of Telenor Myanmar, Sharad Mehrotra will be the new ...





Related Info

Telenor appoints procurement division head Revhaug as CEO at Telenor Myanmar
13 Mar | Myanmar | News
Telenor sets new targets for up to 2% service revenue growth, further cost reductions
3 Mar | Scandinavia | News
Bangladesh adds 40,000 mobile subscribers in January, internet user base declines
2 Mar | Bangladesh | News
Grameenphone appoints Hasib as CMO, Azman takes up CEO spot
3 Feb | Bangladesh | News
Dtac's net profit jumps nearly 70% in 2019 on lower concession costs
30 Jan | Thailand | News
Telenor Pakistan adds 1 mln subscribers in Q4
29 Jan | Pakistan | News
Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
29 Jan | Scandinavia | News
Telenor names new CEOs in Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh
16 Jan | Bangladesh | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Bezeq Q4 2019
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2019-Q4
25 Mar Micron Q2
26 Mar 1&1 Drillisch Q4 2019
26 Mar United Internet Q4 2019
26 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2019
26 Mar FCC Forum on 5G vRAN
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now