Telia agrees to sell 49% of Swedish towers, proposes higher dividend as Q4 net earnings turn positive

Friday 28 January 2022 | 09:54 CET | News
Telia Company said it has agreed to sell 49 percent of its Swedish tower business to Brookfield and Alecta for SEK 5.50 billion, after a similar deal last year for its Finnish and Norwegian towers. The proceeds would be transferred to shareholders. Separately, it reported fourth quarter figures, with revenue up slightly on a like-for-like basis and with positive net earnings following a loss in Q4 2020, and is proposing a higher dividend for 2021.

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Europe / Sweden
Related

Telia TV& Media adds 30,000 direct VoD subscriptions in Q4, content costs turn EBITDA negative
Published 28 Jan 2022 12:33 CET | Europe
Telia Company has reported higher sales at its TV & Media unit in the fourth quarter of 2021 as it improved its position in both ...

Telia Denmark Q4 service revenues rise slightly, EBITDA falls as energy costs hit opex
Published 28 Jan 2022 12:03 CET | Denmark
Telia Company said fourth quarter net sales at its Danish operation remained unchanged year on year at SEK 1.40 billion but were ...

Telia Norway posts rise in Q4 net sales but adjusted EBITDA falls amid higher costs
Published 28 Jan 2022 11:29 CET | Norway
Telia Company said that fourth quarter 2021 net sales in Norway increased by 9.0 percent to SEK 3.65 billion (SEK 3.36 bln), or ...

Telia Finland suffers drop in Q4 revenues and EBITDA but adds mobile, TV and fixed broadband customers
Published 28 Jan 2022 10:56 CET | Finland
Telia Company has reported a decline in net sales at its Finnish operation by 4.4 percent to SEK 3.80 billion in the fourth ...

Telia Sweden adds 286,000 M2M customers in Q4, lifts revenue and EBITDA
Published 28 Jan 2022 10:28 CET | Sweden
Telia Company has reported an increase in net sales in Sweden of 3.1 percent to SEK 9.13 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 ...

Telia Lithuania revenues up, profit down in Q4

Published 28 Jan 2022 09:08 CET | Lithuania
Revenues of Telia Lithuania totaled EUR 113.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by 4.3 percent year-on-year. Adjusted ...

Telia ties up with Polarium for first of several battery trials to improve network energy use
Published 27 Jan 2022 13:01 CET | Sweden
Telia Company and energy storage product provider Polarium have announced a pilot scheme starting this month to validate ...

Telia wins emergency service contract from Swedish civil contingencies agency
Published 21 Jan 2022 12:01 CET | Sweden
Telia Company has announced an emergency services mobile data network contract order from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency ...

Telia completes sale of 49% of Norwegian and Finnish towers for EUR 767 mln
Published 29 Dec 2021 11:58 CET | Finland
Telia Company said it has completed the sale of a minority stake in its Norwegian and Finnish tower business to Brookfield and ...

Telia to sell 49% of Norwegian, Finnish towers to Brookfield and Alecta for EUR 722 million
Published 30 Jun 2021 09:58 CET | Finland
Telia Company has announced an agreement for Brookfield's core infrastructure fund and Alecta jointly to acquire 49 percent of ...





