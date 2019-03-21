Edition: International
Telia announces new environmental, digital inclusion and privacy targets

Tuesday 20 April 2021 | 12:00 CET | News
Telia Company has announced new environmental targets to help the Nordic and Baltic countries to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions and waste by 2030. It also plans digital inclusion initiatives to reach 1 million people by 2025 and will implement privacy and security strategies by 2023 to gain and maintain customers' trust. 

