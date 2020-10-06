Edition: International
Telia Carrier rebrands as Arelion

Thursday 20 January 2022 | 09:37 CET | News
Telia Carrier has announced that it has re-branded as Arelion, following the completion last year of its sale by Telia Company to pensions investment firm Polhem Infra. It said the name is based on the English adjective 'reliable' and is inspired by the "strength, beauty and light" of names given to stars, and constellations such as Aldebaran, Sirius and Orion.

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: Arelion / Telia / Telia Carrier
Countries: World
