Telia lifts Q3 like-for-like service revenue by 2%, content costs hit EBITDA

Thursday 21 October 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
Telia Company said it is making no change to its outlook for the full year after third quarter net sales fell by 1.2 percent but rose 3.8 percent on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted EBITDA dropped by 4.9 percent year on year, or by 1.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, hit by content spending Telia said the third quarter was another period of service revenue growth for the group, up 2.3 percent like-for-like, with improvements in every business unit but one.

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

Related

Telia TV & Media sales rise 15% in Q3, advertising revenues up 12% as demand recovers from pandemic
Published 21 Oct 2021 12:55 CET | Europe
Telia Company said that net sales in its TV & Media division increased by 15.0 percent to SEK 1.88 billion from SEK 1.63 billion ...

Telia Denmark net sales drop nearly 2% in Q3, mobile revenue rises almost 5%
Published 21 Oct 2021 12:21 CET | Denmark
Telia Company said that net sales in Denmark in the third quarter fell by nearly 2 percent amid falling equipment sales. Service ...

Telia Norway lifts Q3 net sales 2% as equipment revenue improves
Published 21 Oct 2021 11:51 CET | Norway
Telia Company said that net sales at its Norwegian operation increased by 3.6 percent to SEK 3.48 billion in the third quarter ...

Telia Finland says higher equipment sales help lift like-for-like Q3 net sales by 2%
Published 21 Oct 2021 11:08 CET | Finland
Telia Company said net sales in Finland declined by 0.1 percent in the third quarter to SEK 3.61 billion from SEK 3.62 billion in ...

Telia Sweden service revenue returns to growth in Q3, adds 273,000 M2M contracts, lifts equipment sales
Published 21 Oct 2021 10:47 CET | Sweden
Telia Sweden had service revenue growth in the third quarter for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016 after it gained ...

Telia Lithuania revenues up 6% in Q3
Published 21 Oct 2021 10:06 CET | Lithuania
Revenues of Telia Lithuania amounted to EUR 106.2 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 6 percent ...

Telia Lithuania deploys over 250 5G base stations since summer, 700 MHz auction could be announced soon
Published 14 Oct 2021 11:10 CET | Lithuania
Telia Lithuania has expanded the coverage of its 5G network, deploying more than 250 base stations using Ericsson equipment since ...

Telia Estonia offers carrier billing for state registrar

Published 22 Sep 2021 10:59 CET | Estonia
Operator Telia Estonia has introduced to its customers an opportunity to pay for services of the State Registrar from a handset ...

Telia Norway exceeds 1,000 5G base stations
Published 21 Sep 2021 11:43 CET | Norway
Telia Norway said its 1,000th 5G base station was recently activated, and 1.5 million Norwegians can now use the new standard of ...

Telia hires new chief people officer
Published 06 Sep 2021 14:37 CET | World
Telia Company has appointed Maria Romberg Ewerth its new chief people officer, effective in the first quarter of next year. ...

Telia TV & Media adds 24,000 SVoD customers in Q2, advertising revenue recovers
Published 21 Jul 2021 12:38 CET | Europe
Telia Company's TV & Media unit reported an 85 percent rise in second quarter adjusted EBITDA year on year, as net sales grew 44 ...

Telia Q2 like-for-like service revenues rise 3%, lifted by TV & Media, Baltic operations
Published 21 Jul 2021 09:39 CET | Europe
Telia Company said it is keeping its FY outlook unchanged after second quarter service revenues increased by 3.2 percent on a ...

Telia to sell 49% of Norwegian, Finnish towers to Brookfield and Alecta for EUR 722 million
Published 30 Jun 2021 09:58 CET | Finland
Telia Company has announced an agreement for Brookfield's core infrastructure fund and Alecta jointly to acquire 49 percent of ...





