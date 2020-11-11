Edition: International
Telia Finland deploys first 5G standalone commercial network in Nordic region with Nokia

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
Nokia said it has deployed its 5G Standalone (SA) Core network for Telia Finland to enable slicing, stronger and more reliable performance, and easier asset monetisation. The vendor is phasing in the 5G SA Core for Teliain Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, too. The Finnish deployment includes Nokia's Radio Access Network as well as cloud packet core and registers for subscriber data consolidation in a common repository via a distributed and flexible architecture.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia / Telia / Telia Denmark / Telia Estonia / Telia Finland / Telia Lithuania / Telia Norway
Countries: Europe / Finland
