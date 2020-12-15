Edition: International
Wireless

Telia Finland starts offering home 5G fixed wireless internet

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 13:37 CET | News
Telia Finland said it has begun offering 5G home fixed wireless access. Called Yhteys kotiin kinntea 5G, the service is aimed at the three quarters of detached houses that lack fibre connectivity. It said there are about 1 million detached homes in Finland and fewer than 55 percent of Finns have the opportunity to use fixed broadband at 300 Mbps or more, with such fast service usually restricted to apartment buildings in large cities.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: C More / Telia Finland
Countries: Finland
