Telia Norway signs up NextGenTel as wholesale customer for wireless broadband

Telia Norway has announced an agreement running for several years to enable NextGenTel to offer wireless broadband to its private and business customers. Both parties aim to convert customers currently getting their internet service via the legacy copper network and hope to reach tens of thousands of subscribers over the next few years.
Stein-Erik Velland, CEO of Telia Norway, said its wireless broadband has been well received and it aims to expand it nationwide. As copper is phased out, many Norwegians will be looking for a new internet service, he said. He welcomed NextGenTel for choosing Telia as a wholesale broadband provider. NextGenTel will use Telia's infrastruture to supply internet services to residential customers, and to business customers via sister company Bitpro.
NextGenTel CEO Sondre Aarrestad said the company is convinced that broadband via the wireless network is a very good replacement product for both retail and enterprise customers. Its tests and experiences in recent months indicate that users will be very satisfied with it.
Eventually, Telia Norge will supply wireless broadband using the 5G standard, at over 100 Mbps and with capacity to support several devices simultaneously. Telia’s 5G network should be in place by 2023.
