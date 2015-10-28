Edition: International
Wireless

Telia picks Nokia, Ericsson as 5G suppliers in Nordic, Baltic markets

Wednesday 21 October 2020 | 09:46 CET | News
Telia Company has announced Nokia as its provider of a standalone (SA) 5G Core system throughout its Nordic and Baltic markets and of radio access network (RAN) equipment for its Finnish 5G network, and has picked Ericsson to supply the 5G RAN for Sweden and Estonia. CEO Allison Kirkby said this is the start of a multi-year investment in Telia's networks, ramping up fully in 2021.

Telia said that under a five-year agreement, Ericsson will be its sole supplier of RAN to upgrade 10,000 base stations from 4G to 5G in Sweden and Estonia. Its deal with Nokia likewise runs for five years and concerns implementing Nokia's SA 5G Core system in its Nordic and Baltic markets and provision of RAN technology to modernise Telia's Finnish base stations and upgrade them from 4G to 5G.

Telia said the 5G networks that it is deploying with Ericsson and Nokia are much more energy-efficient than previous generations and are powered by 100 percent renewable electricity. The partnerships with Ericsson and Nokia will pave the way for "smarter" ways of working and more efficient and sustainable network operations, said Telia.

Kirkby said the recent launch of a self-driving electrical bus in Stockholm is an example of Telia's long-standing relationship with Ericsson. In 2016, the pair announced a 5G partnership that has included the worlds first 5G underground mining network deployment, remote-controlled machines and self-driving vehicles.

She said Nokia is Telia's sole supplier of 5G standalone core in every market and of RAN in Finland. The new Nokia SA 5G Core system will enable Telia to offer new services such as connecting critical assets in factories needing extremely low latency, or providing ultra-fast broadband in densely populated areas, such as urban centres and sports stadiums.

Telia opened the first pre-commercial 5G networks in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu in Finland in September 2018 together with Nokia. The Finnish commercial network was opened at the beginning of 2019, and deployment has continued to 42 cities with a population coverage to date of over 25 percent. Telia opened 5G networks in Norway and Sweden earlier this year with Denmark set to launch in autumn 2020.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Nokia / Telia / Telia Denmark / Telia Estonia / Telia Finland / Telia Lithuania / Telia Norway
Countries: Europe / Scandinavia
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

