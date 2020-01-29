Edition: International
Telia raises dividend after strong cash flow, to write down Finland business

Wednesday 20 January 2021 | 08:55 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Telia Company announced preliminary annual results showing cash flow exceeded its outlook. As a result, the company is raising its dividend to SEK 2.00 per share from SEK 1.80 last year. The company said it would also take a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 7.8 billion for its Finnish operators in the Q4 2020 results.

