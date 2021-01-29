Edition: International
General

Telia announces strategy to boost EBITDA by cutting opex, sets up Telia Asset Management

Friday 29 January 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
Telia Company said as it released its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2020 that it is updating its strategy to create a 'Better Telia' and has announced targets to improve EBITDA by reducing opex. The operator has also announced the creation of Telia Asset Management, creating the opportunity to bring in external investors and speed up infrastructure development.

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

