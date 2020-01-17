Edition: International
Wireless

Telia launches Telia Global IoT Connectivity

Wednesday 10 February 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Telia Company has announced the launch of a service called Telia Global IoT Connectivity. There are four elements, namely a Telia eSIM powered by Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC), a global network of integrated operators, a programmable network, and a cloud platform to manage it all. This combination enables businesses and organisations to control and manage all their global IoT data and connectivity from one single portal, said Telia.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telia
Countries: World
