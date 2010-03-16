Edition: International
Telstra, Australian government to buy Digicel Pacific for USD 1.6 billion

Monday 25 October 2021 | 07:17 CET | News
Telstra has partnered with the Australian government to acquire Digicel Pacific, the mobile operator active in Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu, and Fiji. Digicel Pacific has around 1,700 employees and 2.5 million subscribers, from retail customers through to large enterprises. The business generated EBITDA of USD 233 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2021, and an EBITDA margin of 54 percent.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Digicel / Telstra
Countries: Australia / Oceania, Pacific
Related

Telstra in talks to acquire Digicel Pacific in deal backed by Australian govt
Published 19 Jul 2021 13:25 CET | Oceania, Pacific
Telstra has confirmed it is in talks to acquire mobile operator Digicel Pacific in the South Pacific region, in partnership with ...

Digicel PNG appoints Stone as new CEO
Published 16 Apr 2019 09:11 CET | Papua New Guinea
Stone, previously chief operations officer, joined Digicel PNG in August 2018 with fifteen years' experience in the telecom ...

Digicel Pacific upgrades network capacity with O3b

Published 20 May 2016 09:43 CET | Nauru
O3b Networks has announced that Digicel Pacific has signed an agreement to upgrade its capacity in Papua New Guinea (PNG), as ...

Digicel mulls buying Telecom Cook Islands stake
Published 07 Jan 2014 23:18 CET | Cook Islands
Telecommunications group Digicel is considering buying a majority stake in Telecom Cook Islands (TCI) from Telecom New Zealand, ...

Digicel announces USD 775 mln senior note offering

Published 16 Mar 2010 08:55 CET | South America
Digicel plans to launch a private placement of USD 775 million of senior notes due 2018. Digicel will use the net proceeds of ...





