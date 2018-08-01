Telstra unveils restructuring plan to split into infrastructure, services companies

ServeCo is not a new brand name, Telstra is just using it for the purpose of differentiating it from its infrastructure business because it is focused on Telstra’ products and services and customer support.
InfraCo Fixed will own and operate Telstra’s passive physical infrastructure assets: the ducts, fibre, data centres, subsea cables and exchanges that underpin its fixed telecommunications network.
InfraCo Towers will own and operate Telstra’s passive physical mobile tower assets, while ServeCo will focus on how Telstra creates and innovates products and services for its customers and deliver an upgraded customer experience, including maintaining its significant network leadership. ServeCo will also own the active parts of the Telstra network, such as software defined networking that allows the company to operate in a dynamic way.
Telstra plans to hold onto key elements of its network in ServeCo – including the radio access network equipment on its mobile towers, the company’s spectrum holdings and the electronics that light up the fibre in its fixed network.
Telstra initially unveiled the key drivers for the establishment of InfraCo when it launched its T22 strategy in June 2018. “The challenges and disruptions of the last 6-12 months have reinforced these and three things in particular”, Telstra said. Firstly, the increasing value of infrastructure assets globally; secondly, the importance of the digital economy, not only to business but to the whole of Australia and its economic recovery; and thirdly, the dependence of the digital economy on telecommunications as its platform.
Two years ago, as part of its T22 strategy, the company created Telstra InfraCo – a standalone business unit to manage the majority of its infrastructure assets. Telstra said the creation of InfraCo was due to three reasons, namely to provide increased transparency of Telstra’s infrastructure assets, to improve the efficiency of how it manages those assets, as well as to provide optionality in an evolving industry.
Telstra InfraCo is now a fully operational stand-alone business. It has its own leadership team and operations. Today’s announcement is the next step, not just in Telstra InfraCo’s establishment, but in the future operations of Telstra overall, the company said.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions