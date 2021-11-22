Edition: International
Thai operators True, Dtac agree 'merger of equals'

Monday 22 November 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
C.P. Group and Telenor Group have agreed to explore a merger of their respective Thai telecom operators True and Dtac. The partners said the new company will be a merger of equals, and bring together services provided by the two local companies, with the support of its key sponsoring shareholders.  

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DTAC / Telenor / TRUE
Countries: Thailand
