Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Thailand raises more than THB 100 billion in 5G spectrum auction

Monday 17 February 2020 | 09:42 CET | News
Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has raised THB 100.5 billion (VAT excluded) in its 5G spectrum auction held on 16 February. The regulator auctioned 49 licences of three spectrum bands, including 700MHz, 2600MHz and 26GHz. Of the 49 licences put on auction, 48 were taken up, leaving just a single licence for the 26GHz spectrum unsold, The Nation reports. There were 27 licences in the 26GHz frequency band on auction.

Five operators participated in the auction, namely Advanced Info Service’ mobile unit AWN, dtac TriNet, TrueMove H Universal Communication (TUC), and state-owned operators CAT Telecom and TOT.

The NBTC announced that AWN has won 2x5 MHz of bandwidth in the 700 MHz band for a final bid price of THB 17.15 billion (VAT excluded); 100 MHz in the 2500-2600 MHz band for THB 19.56 billion; as well as 1200 MHz of 25.2-26.4 GHz spectrum for THB 5.34 billion. 

Dtac TriNet won two lots of 26 GHz frequencies, in the spectrum range of 26.8-27.0 GHz. The total bandwidth of 200 MHz had a final bid price of THB 910.4 million. 

True Move H secured spectrum in the 2600-2690 MHz range at a price of THB 17.87 billion, and 26 GHz frequencies in the bands 24.3-25.1 GHz at a price of THB 3.57 billion. The total cost of its bids is THB 21.44 billion. 

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said the NBTC board will approve the bid results on 19 February, and the winning bidders can obtain the licences after that. The NBTC initially planned to auction four spectrum ranges, including the 1800 MHz band. However, none of the bidders showed interest in the 1800 MHz bandwidth. Therefore, the NBTC auctioned off only three bands in its 16 February auction.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AIS / CAT Telecom / DTAC / TrueMove
Countries: Thailand
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

True, Dtac, AIS to bid for 5G spectrum licences in Thailand
Published 04 Feb 2020 13:32 CET | Thailand
Thai operator True announced that its mobile unit True Move H will  participate in the 5G spectrum auction to be held by ...

Thailand to auction four spectrum bands for 5G services in February
Published 25 Dec 2019 08:39 CET | Thailand
Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved the auction of four spectrum bands for ...

Thailand removes 700MHz band from 5G spectrum auction scheduled for February 2020
Published 20 Dec 2019 10:37 CET | Thailand
Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has removed the 700 MHz frequency band from the 5G ...

AIS, Dtac, True acquire 700MHz spectrum licenses in Thailand

Published 20 Jun 2019 08:36 CET | Thailand
Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has awarded 700MHz spectrum licenses to mobile ...

Thai regulator reduces license bandwidth for upcoming 700 MHz auction
Published 16 May 2019 07:20 CET | Thailand
Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has reduced the amount of bandwidth for licenses that ...





Related Info

True, Dtac, AIS to bid for 5G spectrum licences in Thailand
4 Feb | Thailand | News
Thailand to auction four spectrum bands for 5G services in February
25 Dec 2019 | Thailand | News
Thailand removes 700MHz band from 5G spectrum auction scheduled for February 2020
20 Dec 2019 | Thailand | News
AIS, Dtac, True acquire 700MHz spectrum licenses in Thailand
20 Jun 2019 | Thailand | News
Thai regulator reduces license bandwidth for upcoming 700 MHz auction
16 May 2019 | Thailand | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Magyar Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Hrvatski Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Ceva Q4 2019
18 Feb TiVo Q4 2019
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2019
18 Feb Smartone H1 results
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb Technicolor Capital Markets Day
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Ribbon Communications Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Windstream Q4
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb Interdigital Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now