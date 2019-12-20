Edition: International
True, Dtac, AIS to bid for 5G spectrum licences in Thailand

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 13:32 CET | News

Thai operator True announced that its mobile unit True Move H will  participate in the 5G spectrum auction to be held by regulator NBTC later this  month. Total Access Communication (Dtac) also announced that its mobile subsidiary dtac TriNet will submit the relevant documents to the NBTC on 4 February, to participate in the auction and apply for spectrum licenses, while Advanced Info Service (AIS) said its mobile unit Advanced Wireless Network (AWN) has submitted an application to participate in this auction. 

The Bangkok Post reports that state-owned operators TOT and CAT Telecom also showed up on 4 February at the NBTC office to submit 5G bid documents.

According to an unnamed industry source, AIS and True Move H are both bidding for the 700MHz, 2600MHz and 26GHz spectrum. Dtac and TOT are reportedly bidding just for the 26GHz frequency, while CAT Telecom plans to acquire spectrum in the 700MHz and 2600MHz frequency range.

The NBTC will announce the qualified bidders on 12 February. The auction date has been set for 16 February.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith earlier announced that these licenses will be granted to auction winners at end-February, and network deployment can start in March. Thailand expects the first 5G services to launch in June or July this year.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AIS / DTAC / True Move
Countries: Thailand
