TIM partners with Dazn for Serie A rights auction

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has confirmed press rumours that it has reached a deal with existing partner Dazn to contribute financial support to the latter's bid for rights to air Italy's top-tier Serie A football league for the 2021-24 cycle. In a statement, TIM said it is not participating in the tender process announced by Lega Calcio to assign television rights for the three-year period but it has signed an agreement with Dazn to supplement their existing distribution agreement in economic terms.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Dazn / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
