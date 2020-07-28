Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion

Tuesday 28 July 2020 | 08:32 CET | News

TIM Brasil, Claro and Telefonica Brasil have submitted an updated binding bid for the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets worth BRL 16.5 billion (EUR 2.73 billion). The offer also envisages long-term agreements to use Oi's infrastructure. The bid is subject to the companies being named the 'stalking horse' in the bidding, which gives them the right to match or improve on any higher offers received by Oi. 

The bid confirms their commitment to the development of Brazil’s telecommunications system as the transaction would enable further growth, operational efficiencies and service quality enhancement, the companies said. Their offer also addresses Oi's financial needs, coming in ahead of the company's aim of at least BRL 15 billion for the assets. 

Oi announced a week ago that it started exclusive talks with the bidder Highline on the mobile sale. It's also seeking the status of stalking horse bidder. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Claro / Oi / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nieuw bod van TIM, Telefonica en Claro voor mobiele business van Oi
Published 28 Jul 2020 12:13 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Claro en Telefonica Brasil hebben een bijgewerkt bindend bod uitgebracht op de acquisitie van de mobiele activa van ...

Oi enters exclusive talks with Highline for mobile sale
Published 23 Jul 2020 08:15 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has signed an exclusivity agreement with Highline after it submitted the best binding offer for the ...

Vivo, TIM and Claro to divide Oi's mobile customers by state - report
Published 22 Jul 2020 14:15 CET | Brazil
Vivo, TIM and Claro have already designed a strategy to divide up Oi's mobile customer base by state, if they are successful in ...

Highline submits bids for Oi towers
Published 20 Jul 2020 13:12 CET | Brazil
Highline do Brasil has submitted a binding bid for 100 percent of Oi's outdoor and indoor radiofrequency transmission sites. If ...

Vivo, Claro, TIM make joint bid to acquire Oi's mobile business
Published 20 Jul 2020 09:47 CET | Brazil
Rivals TIM, Claro and Vivo have joined together to launch a binding offer for Oi's mobile business, the companies confirmed. No ...





Related Info

Nieuw bod van TIM, Telefonica en Claro voor mobiele business van Oi
28 Jul | Brazil | News
Oi enters exclusive talks with Highline for mobile sale
23 Jul | Brazil | News
Vivo, TIM and Claro to divide Oi's mobile customers by state - report
22 Jul | Brazil | News
Highline submits bids for Oi towers
20 Jul | Brazil | News
Vivo, Claro, TIM make joint bid to acquire Oi's mobile business
20 Jul | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Qorvo fiscal Q1
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
29 Jul Ooredoo Group Q2 2020
29 Jul Telecom Customer Experience and Loyalty Summit
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now