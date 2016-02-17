Trump rebukes Apple for not unlocking shooting suspect iPhones

Apple responded by saying it provided gigabytes of information to law enforcement related to the Pensacola case but that it would not build a “backdoor” or specialised software to give law enforcement further access.“We reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation. Our responses to their many requests since the attack have been timely, thorough and are ongoing,” Apple said.
Apple regularly provides information from its servers to law enforcement when it is subpoenaed. Apple has responded to over 127,000 requests for information from law enforcement since 2013, according to its website. An Apple privacy official said earlier this month that the company has teams working around the clock to respond to law enforcement inquiries.
Trump took to Twitter to criticise Apple. "We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump tweeted.
Apple was involved in a similar stand-off with the FBI in 2016, when the Justice Department sued the company to help it gain access to a phone used by Syed Farook, who was responsible for the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 people dead. The stand-off ended when the FBI found an unidentified private vendor who cracked the phone’s security.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions