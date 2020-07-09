Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Twitter acquires Scroll to build ad-free subscription service

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 16:33 CET | News
Twitter has announced a big step towards launching a subscription service in the coming year. The company acquired Scroll, a software platform designed to make it easier to read online content without ads or multiple subscriptions. The Scroll team will help develop the upcoming subscription service for later this year. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Twitter beats Q1 outlook with revenues up 28%, 7 mln users added
Published 30 Apr 2021 09:02 CET | World
Twitter reported a good start to the year, with revenues up 28 percent year-on-year to USD 1.04 billion in the first quarter. The ...

Twitter held talks to acquire Clubhouse, with USD 4 bln valuation - report
Published 08 Apr 2021 09:04 CET | World
Twitter held talks in recent months to acquire Clubhouse, the audio-based social network, people familiar with the matter told ...

Twitter unveils possible new features as it looks to double annual revenue by 2023
Published 26 Feb 2021 09:49 CET | World
Twitter plans to introduce a subscription service for content creators and said it would explore tipping, as it looks to double ...

Twitter adopts Google Data Cloud for machine learning processing

Published 05 Feb 2021 10:38 CET | World
Google Cloud announced a new, multi-year partnership with Twitter, to move the latter's offline analytics, data processing, and ...

Twitter buys newsletter platform Revue
Published 27 Jan 2021 09:20 CET | Netherlands
Twitter has acquired Revue, a Netherlands-based company that provides a platform for publishing online newsletters. The free ...

Twitter acquires podcast app Breaker
Published 05 Jan 2021 08:54 CET | World
Twitter announced the acquisition of podcast app Breaker for an undisclosed amount. Breaker said its team will work on Twitter's ...

Twitter developing subscription service code-named Gryphon - report
Published 09 Jul 2020 14:12 CET | World
Twitter could come out with a subscription service code-named Gryphon, the Verge reported. The company said in a job posting for ...





Related Info

Twitter beats Q1 outlook with revenues up 28%, 7 mln users added
30 Apr | World | News
Twitter held talks to acquire Clubhouse, with USD 4 bln valuation - report
8 Apr | World | News
Twitter unveils possible new features as it looks to double annual revenue by 2023
26 Feb | World | News
Twitter adopts Google Data Cloud for machine learning processing
5 Feb | World | News
Twitter buys newsletter platform Revue
27 Jan | Netherlands | News
Twitter acquires podcast app Breaker
5 Jan | World | News
Twitter developing subscription service code-named Gryphon - report
9 Jul 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May 6G Symposium
05 May Turk Telekom Q1 2021
05 May TIM Brasil Q1 2021
05 May Intred Q1 2021
05 May WANdisco FY results
05 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2021
05 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
05 May Liberty Latin America Q1 2021
05 May TIM Q1
05 May CSG Q1 2021
05 May Lumen Technologies Q1 2021
05 May Twilio Q1 2021
05 May Adtran Q1 2021
05 May Liberty Global Q1 2021
05 May Belden Q1 2021
05 May Inseego Q1 2021
05 May Dell Technologies World
06 May Teleste Q1 2021
06 May EchoStar Q1
06 May IAC Q1 2021
06 May Globalstar Q1
06 May TDC Q1 2021
06 May PCTEL Q1 2021
06 May Uniti Q1 2021
06 May Avaya fiscal Q2
06 May Roku Q1 2021
06 May Vonage Q1 2021
06 May Cable One Q1 2021
06 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2021
06 May Gogo Q1 2021
06 May Ice Group Q1 2021
06 May Freenet Q1 2021
06 May RTL Group Q1 2021
06 May Pexip Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now