Twitter beats Q1 outlook with revenues up 28%, 7 mln users added

Friday 30 April 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
Twitter reported a good start to the year, with revenues up 28 percent year-on-year to USD 1.04 billion in the first quarter. The operating result was better than expected, with a profit of USD 52 million versus a loss of USD 7 million a year ago. Average daily users increased by around 7 million compared to the end of December and were up 20 percent year-on-year, reaching 199 million in March. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
