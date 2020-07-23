Edition: International
Wireless

Twitter growth accelerates in Q4 with ad revenue up 31%, 5 mln users added

Wednesday 10 February 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Twitter reported a strong finish to 2020, with fourth-quarter revenues up 28 percent year-on-year to USD 1.29 billion. Helped by interest in the US elections and the ongoing pandemic, the number of daily active users increased 27 percent from a year earlier and rose by 5 million from the previous quarter to 192 million. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
