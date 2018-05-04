Edition: International
Twitter officially launches paid subscription service Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada

Monday 7 June 2021 | 09:16 CET | News
Twitter has officially introduced its new paid subscription service Twitter Blue, with a series of new features. As opposed to the free service, which the company will not be eliminated, the paid deal will let people bookmark their tweets and create folders. They will also be able to revise their Tweet before it goes live, and even undo it, with a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds. Lastly, Reader Mode will make it easier for users to read long threads, by turning them into text form.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: Australia / Canada / World
