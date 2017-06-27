UK govt confirms membership of new Telecoms Diversification Task Force

The UK Government has confirmed the appointment of former BT CEO Ian Livingston as chair of the new Telecoms Diversification Task Force, which is being set up to help diversify the UK's telecoms supply chain and reduce the country's reliance on high-risk vendors.
The creation of the new taskforce follows a decision to ban Chinese vendor Huawei from supply 5G network technology.
Chaired by Livingston, the taskforce also includes Openreach CEO Clive Selley; Vodafone UK CTO Scott Petty; Rosalind Singleton, chair of the UK5G Advisory Board; David Rogers, CEO of Copper Horse, specialist in mobile and IoT security engineering solutions; Scott Steedman, Director of Standards at the British Standards Institute (BSI); Professor Dimitra Simeonidou, Professor of High Performance Networks at Bristol University; and Rahim Tafazolli, Head of the Institute of Communication Systems at University of Surrey.
The taskforce will support development and implementation of the government's new Telecoms Diversification Strategy, which will be published later in 2020. This strategy will seek to address the market failure where mobile network operators are restricted to three major suppliers (Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson), which is seen as posing a risk to the security and resilience of UK digital networks.
