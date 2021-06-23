Edition: International
UK govt confirms review of Channel 4 ownership, regulation of VoD services

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 10:46 CET | News
The UK government has confirmed plans to consult on the sale of broadcaster Channel 4, as well as a review of video-on-demand (VoD) services. These will fed into a wider review of the UK public service broadcasting system. The consultation on the future of Channel 4 comes as the broadcaster reported a record financial surplus for 2020. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Channel 4
Countries: United Kingdom
