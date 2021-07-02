Edition: International
UK govt launches new GBP 30 million Open RAN 5G competition

Friday 2 July 2021 | 11:04 CET | News
The UK government has announced a new GBP 30 million competition to make the UK a global leader in developing and building next-generation 5G networks. The scheme is a key part of the 5G Diversification Strategy to tackle the world's over-reliance on a small number of vendors.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

