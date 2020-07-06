UK govt set to ban Huawei from 5G network within months - report

The UK Government is set to perform a major u-turn and order the phasing out of Huawei 5G network technology as early as this year, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
GCHQ is understood to have changed previous guidance that security risks posed by Huawei technology can be managed safely. A report due to be presented to the Prime Minister in the week of 06 July will conclude that new US sanctions on the Chinese company will have a 'severe' impact on the company, forcing it to use untrusted technology.
Officials are now understood to be devising guidelines to stop the deployment of new Huawei 5G equipment in as little as six months, and to accelerate the removal of network equipment already installed. Government officials are also now examining the 'ramifications' for existing Huawei equipment in non-5G infrastructure. The PM is expected to convene a meeting of the National Security Council to finalise a new strategy for Huawei, before announcing its decision in Parliament later in July.
The report of the government's u-turn comes as the Prime Minister faces a major rebellion from Tory MPs calling for a tougher stance on Huawei and China. A debate on the National Security and Investment Bill is now understood to have been delayed until after the summer recess to stop the government being defeated. A source close to the group of rebel MPs told The Telegraph that it would be 'unconscionable' for the Conservatives to fight the next General Election with Huawei network equipment still in use in the UK. They want the government to commit to replacing all Huawei equipment before the end of the current parliament in 2024, stop installing new Huawei network equipment, and commit to new suppliers in the next 12-18 months.
