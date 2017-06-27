Edition: International
Wireless

UK govt under pressure as 38 MPs rebel over Huawei 5G network access

Wednesday 11 March 2020 | 11:02 CET | News

Almost 40 Conservative MPs have rebelled against the UK government in a failed attempt to force the Prime Minister to set a deadline for removing Huawei 5G network equipment by end-2022, reports The Guardian.

The government's majority was reduced to 24 as 38 Conservative MPs supported an amendment proposed by Iain Duncan Smith, with the rebels defeated by 306 to 282. The government would have lost the vote if another 13 MPs had supported the rebels. The rebellion follows strong opposition to the government's decision to allow Huawei to help build the 5G network, with a 35 percent limit on Huawei technology and the Chinese company excluded from the core network. 

The vote came after former BT chairman Sir Mike Rake, currently a senior adviser to Huawei, warned that banning the Chinese firm from 5G networks in the UK would damage the economy. In an open letter, seen by The Telegraph newspaper, he said that the considerable 5G progress made in the UK could not have been achieved without Huawei, and that banning the company would 'incur very significant costs' and damage the UK and China's trade relationships. 

Sir Mike called on rebel MPs to accept the advice of security experts at GCHQ that the risks of allowing Huawei access can be managed with the proposed safeguards and limits, insisting that that they should support the government's 'evidence-based decision'. He said any moves to restrict Huawei 5G equipment, or remove existing Huawei 4G equipment, would risk damaging the economy 'at a critical moment'. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BT / Huawei
Countries: United Kingdom
