Universal Music remains revenue growth driver for Vivendi in Q4, as pay-TV business gains customers

Thursday 4 March 2021 | 11:34 CET | News
Vivendi has reported revenues of EUR 4.49 billion in the three months to December, of which 47 percent was generated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Organic revenue growth was stable at 0.7 percent year-on-year, unchanged since Q3, as UMG maintained its positive performance (+5.4% from +6.1% in Q3) offsetting a slight contraction at broadcaster Canal Plus (-1.1% from +0.9% in Q3). 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Canal Plus / Universal Music / Vivendi
Countries: France / World
