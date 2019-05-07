Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

UPC fined CHF 30 mln for refusing to share ice hockey TV rights

Tuesday 20 October 2020 | 09:30 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

The Swiss competition commission Comco has hit UPC Switzerland with a CHF 30 million fine for abusing ice hockey broadcasting rights. UPC Switzerland acquired broadcasting rights in 2016 for games of the Swiss Ice Hockey Championship for the seasons 2017-2022. It refused to supply Swisscom with access to the matches for years, Comco found, adding that this practice is illegal under anti-trust law. 

UPC has built a dominant position in the market for live broadcasting of ice hockey matches on pay TV. It has abused market dominance by refusing Swisscom any offer to show live ice hockey until summer 2020, Comco noted. In July UPC and Swisscom agreed a deal to offer each other access to their premium content. 

The company can appeal against the decision before the Federal Administrative Court. UPC said in a statement that it disagrees with Comco’s decision and will file an appeal before the Court. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Swisscom / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Swisscom, UPC implement sports package distribution agreement

Published 20 Oct 2020 10:38 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom said it has started a distribution agreement with UPC Switzerland to show their respective sport packages. Swisscom's ...

UPC Switzerland to show German Touring Car Masters, Formula E races on MySports
Published 30 Jul 2020 07:59 CET | Switzerland
Two consecutive weekends of races will take place at the Lausitzring, at the Nurburgring and in Assen, the Netherlands. The ...

UPC, Swisscom agree to open up MySports, Teleclub to each other

Published 23 Jul 2020 10:57 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland and Swisscom have signed a distribution agreement to provide access to live sports over their respective premium ...

UPC Switzerland starts esports partnership with Nau.ch

Published 10 Oct 2019 10:31 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland, which operates the website Esports.ch, has started a partnership with the news portal Nau.ch, CE Today reports. ...

DAZN to show Eurosport content in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain from August

Published 18 Jul 2019 15:19 CET | Germany
Sports streaming service DAZN said that it has signed an agreement to distribute the content of Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD ...

UPC Switzerland slows revenue decline to 3.7% in Q1
Published 07 May 2019 10:11 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland saw a 3.7 percent fall in revenues in the first quarter, slowing the decline from previous quarters. The decline ...





Related Info

Swisscom, UPC implement sports package distribution agreement
20 Oct | Switzerland | News
UPC Switzerland to show German Touring Car Masters, Formula E races on MySports
30 Jul | Switzerland | News
UPC, Swisscom agree to open up MySports, Teleclub to each other
23 Jul | Switzerland | News
UPC Switzerland starts esports partnership with Nau.ch
10 Oct 2019 | Switzerland | News
DAZN to show Eurosport content in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain from August
18 Jul 2019 | Germany | News
UPC Switzerland slows revenue decline to 3.7% in Q1
7 May 2019 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now