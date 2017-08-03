UPC, Swisscom agree to open up MySports, Teleclub to each other

UPC Switzerland and Swisscom have signed a distribution agreement to provide access to live sports over their respective premium services, MySports and Teleclub. MySports is part of UPC Switzerland and also distributed by other operators through the Suissedigital association, while Swisscom owns Teleclub via CT Cinetrade. To date, the services have been exclusive to the pay-TV operators.
As a result of the agreement, customers at Swisscom, UPC and the Suissedigital operators will be able to watch every game of the top Swiss football and hockey leagues, matches of the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and other European football leagues, and the European and North American hockey leagues, thanks to access to both premium platforms.
Customers will be able to subscribe to the services in the third quarter of 2020. Details will be released later by the respective operators about the costs of subscribing on their TV platforms.
