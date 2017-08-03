Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

UPC, Swisscom agree to open up MySports, Teleclub to each other

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 10:57 CET | News

UPC Switzerland and Swisscom have signed a distribution agreement to provide access to live sports over their respective premium services, MySports and Teleclub. MySports is part of UPC Switzerland and also distributed by other operators through the Suissedigital association, while Swisscom owns Teleclub via CT Cinetrade. To date, the services have been exclusive to the pay-TV operators. 

As a result of the agreement, customers at Swisscom, UPC and the Suissedigital operators will be able to watch every game of the top Swiss football and hockey leagues, matches of the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and other European football leagues, and the European and North American hockey leagues, thanks to access to both premium platforms. 

Customers will be able to subscribe to the services in the third quarter of 2020. Details will be released later by the respective operators about the costs of subscribing on their TV platforms. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: MySports / Swisscom / Teleclub / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Teleclub expands TV series on Swisscom TV in April

Published 03 Apr 2020 17:25 CET | Switzerland
Swiss pay-TV provider Teleclub said it is offering new series on Swisscom TV in April. It will start on 10 April with "Four ...

Teleclub secures rights to Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues

Published 20 Dec 2019 17:07 CET | Switzerland
Swiss pay-TV provider Teleclub said it has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League games from the season ...

National Geographic+ starts in Switzerland with Teleclub
Published 04 Sep 2018 17:20 CET | Switzerland
National Geographic+, the latest non-linear product of Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa, comes to Switzerland with the pay-TV ...

Sunrise launches new Teleclub offerings
Published 03 Aug 2017 11:38 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise launched new Teleclub offerings. Teaming up with pay-TV provider Teleclub, Sunrise will offer live content ...





Related Info

Teleclub expands TV series on Swisscom TV in April
3 Apr | Switzerland | News
Teleclub secures rights to Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues
20 Dec 2019 | Switzerland | News
National Geographic+ starts in Switzerland with Teleclub
4 Sep 2018 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise launches new Teleclub offerings
3 Aug 2017 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Vodafone Q1 trading update
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
27 Jul Huawei Cloud Summit Africa
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
29 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now