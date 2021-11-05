Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

US airlines warn of flight disruptions without further 5G restrictions around airports

Tuesday 18 January 2022 | 09:03 CET | News
Airlines in the US have called for further restrictions on 5G networks around airports, amid concerns the use of new C-band spectrum for the mobile services may disrupt plane altimeter readings. The chief executives of major passenger and cargo airlines warned in a letter to top US officials that there could be significant flight disruptions when the new 5G services go live 19 January, unless implementation of the wireless service within 2 miles of major airport runways is delayed.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

AT&T, Verizon agree to delay deployment of 5G near airports
Published 19 Jan 2022 09:57 CET | United States
AT&T and Verizon have both voluntarily agreed to delay the deployment of their new C-Band 5G services near certain US airports, ...

Nkom says Norwegian 5G networks do not interfere with aircraft altimeters
Published 18 Jan 2022 13:01 CET | Norway
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom said it knows of no reports in Norway of 5G interfering with aircraft altimeters. Its ...

Verizon, AT&T agree to two-week delay for 5G network expansion

Published 04 Jan 2022 09:51 CET | United States
Verizon and AT&T have agreed, after all, to delay the expansion of 5G mobile services in the C-band spectrum for two weeks, the ...

AT&T, Verizon to limit power of 5G signals, but will not postpone any launches
Published 03 Jan 2022 10:05 CET | United States
AT&T and Verizon do not plan to delay the rollout of their new 5G mobile services, CNet reported. The response come after a ...

Boeing, Airbus ask US govt to delay launch of 5G mobile services
Published 21 Dec 2021 13:02 CET | United States
Boeing and Airbus have written to the US government asking them to delay the roll-out of new 5G mobile services over concerns ...

FAA issues flight directives to avoid interference with 5G
Published 08 Dec 2021 09:47 CET | United States
The Federal Aviation Authority in the US has issued new guidelines for airlines designed to avoid interference from 5G networks ...

AT&T, Verizon delay C-band 5G roll-out by 1 month on aviation safety concerns
Published 05 Nov 2021 09:51 CET | United States
AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay their roll-out of new C-band spectrum in order to give regulators more time to work on ...





Related Info

AT&T, Verizon agree to delay deployment of 5G near airports
09:57 | United States | News
Nkom says Norwegian 5G networks do not interfere with aircraft altimeters
18 Jan | Norway | News
Verizon, AT&T agree to two-week delay for 5G network expansion
4 Jan | United States | News
AT&T, Verizon to limit power of 5G signals, but will not postpone any launches
3 Jan | United States | News
Boeing, Airbus ask US govt to delay launch of 5G mobile services
21 Dec 2021 | United States | News
FAA issues flight directives to avoid interference with 5G
8 Dec 2021 | United States | News
AT&T, Verizon delay C-band 5G roll-out by 1 month on aviation safety concerns
5 Nov 2021 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
19 Jan Zoom Work Transformation Summit
20 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2021
20 Jan Netflix Q4 2021
25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now