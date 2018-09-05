Edition: International
AT&T, Verizon delay C-band 5G roll-out by 1 month on aviation safety concerns

Friday 5 November 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay their roll-out of new C-band spectrum in order to give regulators more time to work on limiting potential interference for plane cockpit safety systems. The mobile operators agreed to delay the deployment on their 5G networks in the band for one month, until 05 January, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Verizon
Countries: United States
