Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

FCC completes C-band auction with record USD 80.9 billion in bids

Monday 18 January 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
The Federal Communications Commission has completed the first round of the auction of the 3.7-3.98 GHz band, raising the most ever in a spectrum auction in the US. All 5,684 blocks on offer were acquired, with total bids of USD 80.9 billion, nearly twice the previous record for a FCC auction.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / FCC / Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US, Canada sign cross-border spectrum coordination deal

Published 18 Jan 2021 11:26 CET | United States
The US and Canada have signed a deal to implement a modernised framework for cross-border radio frequency spectrum coordination ...

Last week in telecoms: Proximus details fibre plans and Bouygues Telecom sets ambitious targets

Published 18 Jan 2021 11:12 CET | World
Last weeks news included two analyst days, from Belgium's Proximus and French operator Bouygues Telecom. Both are making notable ...

FCC sluit C-band veiling af met record van USD 80,9 miljard
Published 18 Jan 2021 10:41 CET | United States
De Federal Communications Commission (FCC) heeft de eerste ronde voltooid van de veiling van de 3,7-3,98 GHz-band. De verdeling ...

FCC consults on auction of 2.5 GHz band
Published 14 Jan 2021 09:11 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has approved a consultation on the conditions for auctioning the remaining spectrum in the ...

FCC opens bidding for C-band spectrum
Published 08 Dec 2020 18:00 CET | United States
The US Federal Communications Commission has confirmed the start of bidding in the auction of the 3.7-3.98 GHz band. The C-band ...

FCC approves plan for C-band auction
Published 02 Mar 2020 07:52 CET | United States
The FCC has approved plans to auction key mid-band spectrum for 5G later this year. The full Commission approved the proposal to ...





Related Info

US, Canada sign cross-border spectrum coordination deal
11:26 | United States | News
Last week in telecoms: Proximus details fibre plans and Bouygues Telecom sets ambitious targets
11:12 | World | Background
FCC sluit C-band veiling af met record van USD 80,9 miljard
10:41 | United States | News
FCC consults on auction of 2.5 GHz band
14 Jan | United States | News
FCC opens bidding for C-band spectrum
8 Dec 2020 | United States | News
FCC approves plan for C-band auction
2 Mar 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Jan Netflix Q4 2020
19 Jan Telefonica Germany Strategy Update
21 Jan Intel Q4 2020
21 Jan Modern Times Group EGM
25 Jan Edgeware EGM
25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now