Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

US attorney general to look if Meta practices with Instagram put public at risk

Friday 19 November 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
A number of states are looking into whether Meta, formerly known as Facebook, knowingly promoted its Instagram social media app, knowing that the service caused mental and emotional harm. The bipartisan group of state attorneys general include California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont, and the District of Columbia. The group, led among others by by Maura Healey, the attorney general of Massachusetts, said the investigation will examine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram / Meta
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Staten in VS onderzoeken of Meta en Instagram een gevaar zijn voor de jeugd
Published 19 Nov 2021 11:33 CET | United States
Enkele staten in de VS onderzoeken of Meta, voorheen bekend als Facebook, bewust zijn Instagram-app voor sociale media heeft ...

Instagram to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content, bring out new features
Published 11 Oct 2021 09:50 CET | United States
Instagram will "nudge" teenagers to look at other content, if the system finds they are focusing too much on potentially harmful ...

Facebook refutes claim Instagram harms young people
Published 27 Sep 2021 08:42 CET | United States
Facebook refuted a recent report in the Wall Street Journal that showed Instagram could have a negative impact on teens, ...

US Senators to investigate claims Facebook knew of Instagram harm to young people
Published 17 Sep 2021 10:28 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress announced plans to investigate Facebook and the potential negative impact of its social media ...





Related Info

Staten in VS onderzoeken of Meta en Instagram een gevaar zijn voor de jeugd
11:33 | United States | News
Instagram to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content, bring out new features
11 Oct | United States | News
Facebook refutes claim Instagram harms young people
27 Sep | United States | News
US Senators to investigate claims Facebook knew of Instagram harm to young people
17 Sep | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Nov Gaia-X Summit
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
24 Nov Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Q3 2021
24 Nov Digi Tech Asean Thailand
24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
25 Nov HbbTV Symposium
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now