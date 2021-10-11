Edition: International
Instagram to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content, bring out new features

Monday 11 October 2021 | 09:50 CET | News
Instagram will "nudge" teenagers to look at other content, if the system finds they are focusing too much on potentially harmful content, the Verge reported. Facebook VP for global affairs Nick Clegg made the remarks on CNN's State of the Union show, less than a week amid claims Instagram could have a negative impact on teens, affecting particularly the body image of young women. Facebook has refuted these.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United States
